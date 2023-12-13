Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

College student dies of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in student housing

The college says it’s cooperating with investigators to find out what happened and make sure it doesn’t happen again. (KING, VIEWER HANDOUT, BROADCASTIFY, CNN)
By KING via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:52 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLYMPIA, Wash. (KING) - A Washington state college student is dead and two others are in the hospital after being found with “symptoms consistent with carbon monoxide poisoning” inside a student housing unit.

An Evergreen State College residential manager called campus police around 8:30 p.m. Monday when the students inside unit 305 would not answer the door. An officer ended up kicking down the door and, once inside, started performing CPR.

The officer and two of the students inside the unit were taken to the hospital. A third student died. He was identified as 21-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez by the Thurston County coroner.

It’s believed that the incident was a case of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Student Jacob Benjamin, who lives next door, says he watched paramedics remove one of the students who was unconscious. He believes the person was Rodriguez.

“They picked him up, and he was naked and unresponsive. His eyes were wide open,” Benjamin said. “It was a lot. I didn’t know them personally, but I didn’t have to.”

Executive Vice President Dr. Dexter Gordon says the school is offering support to staff and students impacted by the incident.

“It is devastating news for us, and we’re seeking to make sure our students are safe,” Gordon said.

The college says it’s fully cooperating with the Washington State Patrol to find out what happened and to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Investigators are focusing on a carbon monoxide alarm that went off earlier in the day, bringing a contractor out to the unit where Rodriguez died.

“That’s scary because I’m wondering, ‘Well, are the monoxide alarms working in the dorms? What if something like that happens?’” freshman Fritz Irwin said.

A college spokesperson said every living unit on campus has smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our last white Christmas in central Virginia was back in 2009, and it will probably be at...
A look at central Virginia’s 2023 white Christmas chances
Marvin Jermaine Moody faces two murder charges after two family members were found dead last...
Family member charged with murder after father, son found shot to death
Last Wednesday, crowds gathered at a shopping center near Deer Run after the bear was...
Bear stuck in tree near Hull Street shopping center euthanized
Police say the men were loading the container with metal when it turned over onto the three of...
1 dead, 2 injured after shipping container overturns in Richmond
At around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7, deputies received a call about two people dead inside a home on...
Sheriff’s office identifies father and daughter found dead in New Kent home

Latest News

The college says it’s cooperating with investigators to find out what happened and make sure...
College student dies, 2 other hospitalized due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning
Marvin Haynes was released from prison after his conviction was overturned in a 2004...
Minneapolis man's murder conviction overturned after 20 years
U.S. consumer price inflation cooled further in November, according to the latest data from...
Inflation report shows promising signs for US economy
Florida’s state athletic board fined the high school and put it on probation. (WSVN, FHSAA,...
High school punished for allowing transgender student to play girls volleyball
The Chesterfield County school board voted Tuesday night on whether or not the county would...
Chesterfield school board votes on year round schooling