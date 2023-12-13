Chesterfield school board votes on whether to keep year-round school

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -The Chesterfield County school board voted Tuesday night on whether or not the county would continue with year-round schooling after testing the schedule at two elementary schools.

Falling Creek and Bellwood elementary schools are the only two to have year-round instruction. The two schools have been under a year-round schedule since the 2018-2019 academic year as part of an experiment to see if students would thrive attending school all year.

Research data shows that test scores were lower than students going to school for 9 months out of the year.

“The new summary analysis concluded that the students in the year-round setting did not grow more than similar students on a traditional calendar,” said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Joseph Tylus.

Dale District Supervisor Debbie Bailey spoke with the principal of Falling Creek Elementary and shared one of the biggest struggles with year-round schooling.

“I can’t hire teachers to work at this calendar, and I have had people turn me down because they don’t want to work with this calendar, and now my school is being staffed with annual subs,” said Bailey.

Bailey says she hasn’t received any feedback from Falling Creek on continuing year-round school.

The board voted to no longer continue year-round school at Falling Creek.

On the other hand, Bermuda District school board member Ann Coker says the Bellwood community wanted the year-round school to continue.

“We’ve heard more feedback from the Bellwood community about wanting to continue with year-round school,” Coker said.

At the end of the discussion, member Katharyn Haines suggested that in the future, a school in the same district as Bellwood would have the chance to do year-round schooling since the community gave more positive feedback.

The board voted Bellwood Elementary School will continue to have school year-round.

