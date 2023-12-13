Your Money with Carlson Financial
Chesterfield Police seeking more information after man accused of rape

Elmer Jimenez has been charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery and unlawful filming.
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are seeking more information after a man was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman last month.

On Nov. 26, police say Elmer B. Jimenez, 55, sexually assaulted the woman at a location in Chesterfield.

Police say the victim and Jimenez knew each other.

Four days later, Jimenez was arrested and charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery and unlawful filming.

He is being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

Police have reason to believe Jimenez may have other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251.

