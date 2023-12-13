Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies

In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," poses for a portrait at CBS Radford Studios in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series “Homicide: Life on The Street” and “Brooklyn 99,” died Monday at age 61.

Braugher’s publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed his death to the trade publication Variety.

The Chicago-born actor had his breakthrough role in 1989′s “Glory,” starring alongside Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington, who won an Oscar for the film about an all-Black army regiment during the the Civil War.

Despite the part, he told The Associated Press in 2019 that he struggled to find work in a Hollywood where roles for African American actors were “few and far between. Period.”

But he would establish himself with the role of Det. Frank Pembleton, which he would play for seven seasons in “Homicide: Life on the Street,” a gritty police drama on NBC based on a book by David Simon, who would go on to create “The Wire.”

Years later he would play a very different kind of cop on a very different kind of show, shifting to comedy as Capt. Ray Holt on the Andy Samberg-starring Fox series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” It would run for eight seasons from 2013 to 2021.

Braugher won two career Emmys from 11 nominations.

He was married for more than 30 years to his “Homicide” co-star Ami Brabson. They had three sons.

His death was first reported by Deadline.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our last white Christmas in central Virginia was back in 2009, and it will probably be at...
A look at central Virginia’s 2023 white Christmas chances
Marvin Jermaine Moody faces two murder charges after two family members were found dead last...
Family member charged with murder after father, son found shot to death
Last Wednesday, crowds gathered at a shopping center near Deer Run after the bear was...
Bear stuck in tree near Hull Street shopping center euthanized
Police say the men were loading the container with metal when it turned over onto the three of...
1 dead, 2 injured after shipping container overturns in Richmond
At around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7, deputies received a call about two people dead inside a home on...
Sheriff’s office identifies father and daughter found dead in New Kent home

Latest News

A dog was found a week after she went missing in the desert.
Dog survives being lost in desert for a week, found by strangers
A dog was found a week after it went missing in the desert. (SOURCE: KMPH, Bridgette Brannan,...
Dog survives being lost in desert for a week, found by strangers
Source: CNN, POOL, IDF HANDOUT, X, @COGATONLINE, X/@cogatonline
Biden warns Netanyahu Israel is starting to lose support
A Clarksville mom is searching for somewhere to live after her home was destroyed in...
Baby survives after being sucked up in tornado