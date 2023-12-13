Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

17-year-old killed when semitruck hits his horse-drawn carriage

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOUTEAU, Okla. (Gray News) – A teenager was killed in Oklahoma Sunday after a crash involving a horse-drawn carriage and a semitruck.

According to a spokesperson for Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old was trying to cross US-412 on Dec. 10 around 11:15 p.m. when the carriage he was driving was hit by a freightliner truck.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

Authorities said the driver of the semitruck was not hurt in the crash. They did not say what happened to the horse.

Officials did not say if any charges have been issued at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7, deputies received a call about two people dead inside a home on...
Sheriff’s office identifies father and daughter found dead in New Kent home
Bernie Simmons spent many years in the Richmond community building 12 About Town.
Bernie Simmons, who launched 12 About Town segment, dies
Suffolk Fire & Rescue received a call about a fire extinguisher accidentally discharging at...
16 students hospitalized after fire extinguisher discharges at Suffolk high school
Our last white Christmas in central Virginia was back in 2009, and it will probably be at...
A look at central Virginia’s 2023 white Christmas chances
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled childcare plan during briefing Thursday in Richmond.
Judge sides with Gov. Youngkin in Virginia NAACP lawsuit

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29,...
House set for key vote on Biden impeachment inquiry as Republicans unite behind investigation
President Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday in the...
Zelenskyy meets with Biden for last-minute funding push
Zelenskyy meets with Biden for last-minute funding push
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden defies Republican subpoena in visit to the Capitol, risking contempt of Congress charge