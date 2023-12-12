Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

VDOT launches revamped website

(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) launched a fully revamped website Tuesday.

The department says the website was last overhauled in 2008.

“We are excited to be delivering a website built with the future in mind,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich. “We know that people are seeking information to help them move through the Commonwealth, and VDOT’s new site provides a modern way for all users to find that information easily.”

The new website is accessible to all users, including those using mobile devices, needing translation options, or using assistive technology.

Virginia 511 resources have also been integrated to help users access real-time traffic information. The new website features equivalent auditory and visual content alternatives, translation options, tags to group information, and streamlined viewing and functionality for mobile browsers.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our last white Christmas in central Virginia was back in 2009, and it will probably be at...
A look at central Virginia’s 2023 white Christmas chances
Marvin Jermaine Moody faces two murder charges after two family members were found dead last...
Family member charged with murder after father, son found shot to death
Last Wednesday, crowds gathered at a shopping center near Deer Run after the bear was...
Bear stuck in tree near Hull Street shopping center euthanized
Police say the men were loading the container with metal when it turned over onto the three of...
1 dead, 2 injured after shipping container overturns in Richmond
Christopher Boisseau of Henrico was arrested after the shooting at VCU Medical Center on...
Ex-VCU Medical Center employee sentenced in murder of coworker

Latest News

Bernie Simmons spent many years in the Richmond community building 12 About Town.
Bernie Simmons, who launched 12 About Town segment, dies
Ways to catch up on saving for retirement
Ways to catch up on saving for retirement
Ways to catch up on saving for retirement
court documents
Search warrants show police found murder victim’s missing truck
At around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7, deputies received a call about two people dead inside a home on...
Sheriff’s office identifies father and daughter found dead in New Kent home