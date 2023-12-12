VDOT launches revamped website

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) launched a fully revamped website Tuesday.

The department says the website was last overhauled in 2008.

“We are excited to be delivering a website built with the future in mind,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich. “We know that people are seeking information to help them move through the Commonwealth, and VDOT’s new site provides a modern way for all users to find that information easily.”

The new website is accessible to all users, including those using mobile devices, needing translation options, or using assistive technology.

Virginia 511 resources have also been integrated to help users access real-time traffic information. The new website features equivalent auditory and visual content alternatives, translation options, tags to group information, and streamlined viewing and functionality for mobile browsers.

