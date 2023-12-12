Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Tuesday Forecast: Cold and dry with no rain until Sunday

Calm and sunny pattern for the rest of the week
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:01 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This week features lots of sun and slightly below average temperatures with no rain until late Sunday

Tuesday: Sunny and chilly. Highs near 50°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30°s, highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid-40s

Friday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the mid-50s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with rain possible in the afternoon. Depends on the track and timing of low pressure. But we have the potential for heavy rain and wind if a coastal low pressure system forms. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Cloudy and breezy with rain. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Be sure to download the 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our last white Christmas in central Virginia was back in 2009, and it will probably be at...
A look at central Virginia’s 2023 white Christmas chances
Marvin Jermaine Moody faces two murder charges after two family members were found dead last...
Family member charged with murder after father, son found shot to death
Last Wednesday, crowds gathered at a shopping center near Deer Run after the bear was...
Bear stuck in tree near Hull Street shopping center euthanized
Police say the men were loading the container with metal when it turned over onto the three of...
1 dead, 2 injured after shipping container overturns in Richmond
Christopher Boisseau of Henrico was arrested after the shooting at VCU Medical Center on...
Ex-VCU Medical Center employee sentenced in murder of coworker

Latest News

Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Sunny and chilly next several days
A dry and seasonable week ahead.
Forecast: Sunny and chilly next several days
Tree into Henrico Home
‘We’re really glad everyone is okay’: Tree hits, damages Henrico home
Our last white Christmas in central Virginia was back in 2009, and it will probably be at...
A look at central Virginia’s 2023 white Christmas chances