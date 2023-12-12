Tuesday Forecast: Cold and dry with no rain until Sunday
Calm and sunny pattern for the rest of the week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This week features lots of sun and slightly below average temperatures with no rain until late Sunday
Tuesday: Sunny and chilly. Highs near 50°.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30°s, highs in the low 50s.
Thursday: Sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid-40s
Friday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the mid-50s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds with rain possible in the afternoon. Depends on the track and timing of low pressure. But we have the potential for heavy rain and wind if a coastal low pressure system forms. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Monday: Cloudy and breezy with rain. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
