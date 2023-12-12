State Dept. proposing major changes to U.S. au pair regulations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The U.S. State Department has proposed its biggest overhaul to au pair guidelines since the program was created to foster cultural exchange nearly 40 years ago in 1986.

There are roughly 220 proposed changes to current regulations, some small and some significant.

Those changes could ultimately force a lot of families out of the program.

Au pairs match with families after a series of interviews and come to the U.S. for typically one year of cultural exchange from countries around the world.

There were more than 21,000 au pairs and host families in the U.S. in 2022, according to State Department data.

Virginia hosted 1,325 au pairs in 2022, which ranks it in the top five hosting states.

Rich and Amy Ahlert are among the more than 100 au pair host families living in the Richmond area.

They live in Midlothian with their three young daughters, ages one, four and six.

“Yeah, we have a lot of girls,” Ahlert’s middle child chimed in.

Ahlert said her au pair is from Spain and that they immediately clicked.

“She is like a member of the family,” Ahlert said. “Sometimes, we hang out together in the evenings. The girls see her like a big sister.”

Ahlert said her one-year-old can even speak some Spanish now.

“She can say hola,” Ahlert said.

Aaron and Kristen Monroe live down the street from the Ahlerts and have two children: a five-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son.

They are on their second au pair within 15 months. The current one is from Spain, and the previous au pair was from Colombia.

When considering signing up to an au pair agency, Aaron Monroe said he and his wife weighed various factors, including their demanding work schedules, whether they were okay with someone else living in their home, what was best for their kids, and their budget.

“I ran the numbers,” Monroe said. “So I looked at what we were paying for daycare, right? If you think $550 a week, 52 weeks, plus materials, that’s $28,000 a year, which is a car.”

He said it was only slightly more to bring on an au pair and that it was an excellent decision for his family.

“It’s been tremendous,” Monroe said. “Our son is much happier.”

According to current government guidelines, au pairs are paid at least $215 per week. But families can opt to pay them more.

Host families all cover their room and board, transportation, education (a minimum of $500), and car insurance.

The State Department is proposing an increase in the weekly stipend to match the federal minimum wage, which has been discussed for years but never implemented.

That could price out roughly 70% of the families who currently use au pairs, according to the Washington D.C.-based Alliance for International Exchange, because host families would still have to pay the additional costs.

Also, the au pair’s work hours would be reduced to a maximum of 40 hours a week under the new proposal, down from the current 45 hours. Any additional work hours must be pre-approved and subject to normal overtime pay.

There would no longer be much flexibility in their schedules, which is what many host families have found appealing up to this point.

Both Monroe and Ahlert said the proposed changes would be cost-prohibitive for them.

“I don’t know if it would be something that we’d be able to afford, unfortunately, if they do make those changes,” Ahlert said. “We do want to pay them. We do want them to make enough money so they can save or go and travel. But, unfortunately, if they made these changes, I don’t think we’d be able to continue using the program.”

Some au pair agencies urge families to contact their state senators to voice their opposition to the changes.

An email sent out to host families from AuPairCare said in part:

“A bipartisan sign-on letter to Secretary of State Blinken is currently being circulated by the offices of Sens. Shaheen (NH) and Tillis (NC) regarding these au pair proposed regulations. The letter requests that the Department of State rescind the current proposed regulations and propose a new outline for public comment. We seek your support in asking your Senators to sign on.”

Opponents of the proposals say that, if enacted, the changes could greatly harm the cultural exchange mission of the Au Pair Program.

“It is also our understanding that the Department of State proposes to ‘grandfather’ au pairs (and their host families) on exchange programs that began prior to any effective date. It is important to note that these are only proposals – there are no changes to the existing regulations,” the AuPairCare email said.

Public comments on the proposal will remain open until Jan. 28.

