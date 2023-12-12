Sheriff’s office identifies father and daughter found dead in New Kent home

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office says a father and daughter were found dead inside a New Kent home on Dec. 7.

At around 8:30 p.m., deputies received a call about two people dead inside a home on English Boxwood Lane in Quinton.

“Our neighbor’s house was taped with yellow tape all around it,” said a neighbor. “And if you looked down the road, you could see, I would say, probably like 10-12 police cars altogether.”

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said Gerard Oakley, 63, and Madison Grace Oakley, 20, were found dead inside, but have not revealed how they died.

“We are not seeking any suspects at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “The investigation is ongoing, and this office is awaiting additional information from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.