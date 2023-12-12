Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Salvation Army Angel Tree gift distribution happening in Stony Point this week

Because of you, families started picking up their Angel Tree gifts today.
By Sarah Chakales
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of children and more than 700 seniors across Central Virginia are set to have a happier Christmas this year thanks to the generosity of so many in the community.

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is fulfilling gift wishes this week by connecting the donated items in its Stony Point Christmas Center to the children and families who requested them.

“Today is an exciting day to give out all the Angel Tree gift bags to our clients, and they are coming today to receive their beautiful gift,” Area Commander for the Salvation Army of Central Virginia, Major Christine Kim said. “We have more than a thousand bicycles to give out today.”

Major Kim has been involved with Angel Tree for nearly two decades. This is her first in Richmond.

She said they started planning over the summer and have organized more than 4,300 angel gifts for this holiday.

Most are for children, but 730 “Silver Bells,” or seniors, receive gift donations this year.

She said it wouldn’t be possible without the generous donors and roughly one thousand volunteers.

Marsha Hembrick has been a longtime donor to Angel Tree, but this was her first year volunteering. She was tasked with organizing the enormous amount of bicycle donations they received.

“It was fun. A lot of hard work, but some of the best hard work I’ve ever done,” Hembrick said. “To see it in this capacity is just overwhelming. To see the number of families that are helped and just the number of good deeds that people have done.”

Teams from WHOA Behavioral Health and CoStar Group were among some of the corporate volunteers for Tuesday’s launch.

“One of the biggest things is building community and building awareness of mental health,” Executive Director of WHOA Behavioral Health Larry Pope said. “It’s very important to see people smiling and happy because that can be infectious.”

“We’ve supported Salvation Army for the seven years that we’ve been in Richmond,” CoStar Group’s Vice President of Research Corey Durant said. “Really longer than that across our various locations. And now we’re coming in person to make this process easier for the families.”

Families had to apply in September. Salvation Army saved their gift requests and distributed all the angel tags in November.

To qualify, families had to show that they live in Central Virginia and earn less than the poverty level.

“These days, so many people are struggling,” Kim said. “They have a crisis in their lives, so we try to help them [for] Christmas so that their children can have big smiles on their faces.”

Families receiving gift donations have designated pick-up times between Tuesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., at the Salvation Army Christmas Center at 9200 Stony Point Parkway in Richmond.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our last white Christmas in central Virginia was back in 2009, and it will probably be at...
A look at central Virginia’s 2023 white Christmas chances
Marvin Jermaine Moody faces two murder charges after two family members were found dead last...
Family member charged with murder after father, son found shot to death
Last Wednesday, crowds gathered at a shopping center near Deer Run after the bear was...
Bear stuck in tree near Hull Street shopping center euthanized
Police say the men were loading the container with metal when it turned over onto the three of...
1 dead, 2 injured after shipping container overturns in Richmond
Christopher Boisseau of Henrico was arrested after the shooting at VCU Medical Center on...
Ex-VCU Medical Center employee sentenced in murder of coworker

Latest News

A judge sided with the governor after the Virginia NAACP attempted to sue him.
Judge sides with Gov. Youngkin in Virginia NAACP lawsuit
Because of you, families started picking up their Angel Tree gifts today.
Angel Tree gift pickup starts today
Food Donation Box at Henrico Church hit
‘It’s just disappointing’: Food donation box destroyed at Henrico church
Altria Theater in 2021.
Psychologist, commentator Jordan Peterson coming to Richmond
At St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Henrico, a neighborhood effort grows by the day to give...
‘It’s just disappointing’: Food donation box destroyed at Henrico church