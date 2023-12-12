Salvation Army Angel Tree gift distribution happening in Stony Point this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of children and more than 700 seniors across Central Virginia are set to have a happier Christmas this year thanks to the generosity of so many in the community.

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is fulfilling gift wishes this week by connecting the donated items in its Stony Point Christmas Center to the children and families who requested them.

“Today is an exciting day to give out all the Angel Tree gift bags to our clients, and they are coming today to receive their beautiful gift,” Area Commander for the Salvation Army of Central Virginia, Major Christine Kim said. “We have more than a thousand bicycles to give out today.”

Major Kim has been involved with Angel Tree for nearly two decades. This is her first in Richmond.

She said they started planning over the summer and have organized more than 4,300 angel gifts for this holiday.

Most are for children, but 730 “Silver Bells,” or seniors, receive gift donations this year.

She said it wouldn’t be possible without the generous donors and roughly one thousand volunteers.

Marsha Hembrick has been a longtime donor to Angel Tree, but this was her first year volunteering. She was tasked with organizing the enormous amount of bicycle donations they received.

“It was fun. A lot of hard work, but some of the best hard work I’ve ever done,” Hembrick said. “To see it in this capacity is just overwhelming. To see the number of families that are helped and just the number of good deeds that people have done.”

Teams from WHOA Behavioral Health and CoStar Group were among some of the corporate volunteers for Tuesday’s launch.

“One of the biggest things is building community and building awareness of mental health,” Executive Director of WHOA Behavioral Health Larry Pope said. “It’s very important to see people smiling and happy because that can be infectious.”

“We’ve supported Salvation Army for the seven years that we’ve been in Richmond,” CoStar Group’s Vice President of Research Corey Durant said. “Really longer than that across our various locations. And now we’re coming in person to make this process easier for the families.”

Families had to apply in September. Salvation Army saved their gift requests and distributed all the angel tags in November.

To qualify, families had to show that they live in Central Virginia and earn less than the poverty level.

“These days, so many people are struggling,” Kim said. “They have a crisis in their lives, so we try to help them [for] Christmas so that their children can have big smiles on their faces.”

Families receiving gift donations have designated pick-up times between Tuesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., at the Salvation Army Christmas Center at 9200 Stony Point Parkway in Richmond.

