Psychologist, commentator Jordan Peterson coming to Richmond

By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Psychologist and media commentator Jordan Peterson is stopping in Richmond on his ‘We Who Wrestle With God Tour.’

Peterson is best known for The Jordan B Peterson podcast, which consistently tops the charts in the Education section.

He has also written three books, including Maps of Meaning, an academic work presenting a new scientiﬁcally-grounded religious and political belief theory, and the bestselling 12 Rules for Life and Beyond Order.

Peterson’s tour will stop at the Altria Theater on May 30, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on presale starting Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. and go on sale for the general public on Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.

To buy tickets, click/tap here.

