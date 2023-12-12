Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Nicole Jones to replace Mike Jones on Richmond City Council

Nicole Jones
Nicole Jones(Richmond Public Schools)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The City Council voted unanimously to appoint Nicole Jones to fill Mike Jones’ vacancy on the City Council on Monday.

This decision comes after Mike Jones ran for the House of Delegates and won, ending his time as council president.

Nicole Jones has served on the Richmond School board for three years and will take his place at the start of next year.

She’ll serve the remaining year of his term before the seat is up for reelection next November.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potential for 1″-2″ of rainfall from Sunday morning through Sunday night.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain mixes with snow late tonight
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Our last white Christmas in central Virginia was back in 2009, and it will probably be at...
A look at central Virginia’s 2023 white Christmas chances
Police were called to the 700 block of Biggin Pond Road for a welfare check just before 4 p.m....
‘A true tragedy’: Police say 2 confirmed dead in Midlothian home
Marvin Jermaine Moody faces two murder charges after two family members were found dead last...
Family member charged with murder after father, son found shot to death

Latest News

On Monday, Richmond Wildlife confirmed that the bear was euthanized.
Bear stuck in tree near Hull Street shopping center euthanized
Last Wednesday, crowds gathered at a shopping center near Deer Run after the bear was...
Bear stuck in tree near Hull Street shopping center euthanized
Police say the men were loading the container with metal when it turned over onto the three of...
1 dead, 2 injured after shipping container overturns in Richmond
Neighbors in Carytown South say they're worried about the safety of pedestrians as they notice...
Push for Carytown traffic improvements