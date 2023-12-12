Nicole Jones to replace Mike Jones on Richmond City Council

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The City Council voted unanimously to appoint Nicole Jones to fill Mike Jones’ vacancy on the City Council on Monday.

This decision comes after Mike Jones ran for the House of Delegates and won, ending his time as council president.

Nicole Jones has served on the Richmond School board for three years and will take his place at the start of next year.

She’ll serve the remaining year of his term before the seat is up for reelection next November.

