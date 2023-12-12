Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Here are the top 10 most stressful jobs of 2023

FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10...
FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10 most stressful jobs this year.(MGN ONLINE)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than half of the nation’s employees say they are stressed at work, but a new survey finds that some jobs are more draining than others.

The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10 most stressful jobs this year.

It includes judges, healthcare workers - including nurses and doctors, general phone and 911 operators, film and video editors and retail sales supervisors.

The job with the highest stress score was a urologist.

Workers in unhealthy work environments reported higher rates of psychological distress that led to mental health concerns.

Last year, 81% of workers reported that workplace stress affects their mental health. That number is up a bit from 2021.

About three-quarters of workers said workplace stress affects their relationships.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our last white Christmas in central Virginia was back in 2009, and it will probably be at...
A look at central Virginia’s 2023 white Christmas chances
Marvin Jermaine Moody faces two murder charges after two family members were found dead last...
Family member charged with murder after father, son found shot to death
Last Wednesday, crowds gathered at a shopping center near Deer Run after the bear was...
Bear stuck in tree near Hull Street shopping center euthanized
Police say the men were loading the container with metal when it turned over onto the three of...
1 dead, 2 injured after shipping container overturns in Richmond
Christopher Boisseau of Henrico was arrested after the shooting at VCU Medical Center on...
Ex-VCU Medical Center employee sentenced in murder of coworker

Latest News

File - A woman holding several shopping bags enters a subway station on Black Friday, Nov. 24,...
US consumer inflation eased slightly in November as gas prices fell, though some costs kept rising
Duluth Fire Department rescues dog from Lake Superior
Firefighters save frightened dog from 8-foot waves in Lake Superior
FILE - A 4-year-old is among the multiple people who were bitten by a coyote over the weekend...
4-year-old child among multiple people bitten by coyote
UF employees Dustin Huff, 35, and Yurui Xie, 31, arrested on child abuse charges.
Couple arrested for keeping young children in makeshift cages, police say