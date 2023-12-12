Your Money with Carlson Financial
Governor proposes funding for “Virginia’s Research Triangle”

Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Gov. Glenn Youngkin is proposing a $90 million investment in “Virginia’s Research Triangle,” a collaboration that would include Virginia Tech, the University of Virginia and Virginia Commonwealth University.

The Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC in Roanoke would receive $27 million if state lawmakers approve the governor’s proposal as presented.

A news release from the Governor’s Office said Youngkin wants to foster collaboration among Virginia’s leading research institutions in biotechnology, life sciences and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Youngkin said his goal is to lay the groundwork for startup innovation and commercialization, that would connect Richmond, Charlottesville, Roanoke and the New River Valley.

Dr. Michael Friedlander is the Executive Director of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC. He said the institute is very appreciative of the governor’s proposal, funding that would help to fill a need at the Roanoke facility.

“What this proposal would do is allow us to establish through the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute a patient research center devoted exclusively to investigator-initiated patient clinical research,” Friedlander told WDBJ7. “And that will let us take things really from the lab to the clinic to the patients and also to collaborate quite a bit with the University of Virginia and VCU partners which we’ve already discussed with them.”

$27 million won’t pay for the entire project, but Friedlander said the sum will get the project off the ground.

Exactly where the patient research center will be located is still under discussion, but Friedlander said it will be in Roanoke.

