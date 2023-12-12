Give the gift of a Central Virginia experience

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re in the home stretch of holiday shopping, and if you’re still struggling to find the perfect gift for your kid, we have a few ideas.

You don’t need to run out and buy a physical gift. Maybe an experience is a better option.

Experience gifts can range from exciting trips around the world to right here at home. They can be a splurge, or even free. The nice part is, they often come with your time, which is one of the greatest gifts of all.

Many young parents would love a membership to a local museum like the Children’s Museum of Richmond or the Science Museum of Virginia. Lewis Ginter or the Metro Richmond Zoo are all places to take busybodies to wiggle, get out of the house and learn.

For older kids, you might consider a ticket to an event, whether it’s a concert, a game, or maybe a ticket to a NASCAR race, Kings Dominion or Busch Gardens. Both theme parks also have annual memberships.

You could offer to take the child on a dinner date to the restaurant of their choosing. Sign up for a class together and learn a new skill.

Go mini-golfing, go-karting, sing karaoke, hike a trail, or take pictures of leaves. Run to the grocery store and choose a dessert and bake it together.

For kids with siblings, sometimes the gift of one-on-one time is the best gift of all. For siblings apart because of college or circumstances, the gift of being together might be the ticket.

You can think creatively about what experience you might gift and fit it to whatever budget fits for you.

