Fentanyl connected to ACPS student hospitalizations

(Envato)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office released an update stating that the students consumed gummy bears that tested positive for fentanyl.

ORIGINAL: Amherst County Public Schools (ACPS) issued an update on the medical incident that hospitalized five students at Central Elementary School.

In a news statement from the Office of the Superintendent Dr. William Wells, Amherst County Public Schools says:

“The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office conducted a field test on the bag that contained the items the students ingested. The results from the field test indicated a positive reaction for fentanyl. We have confirmed that the bag was brought home by a student.”

ACPS says they are working with the Sheriff’s Office during the investigation and the families of the students have been informed of the results of the investigation.

Five students from Central Elementary School in Amherst County were taken for medical treatment Tuesday after experiencing allergic reactions.

Seven students experienced reactions to something they ingested at school, according to Amherst County Public Schools. School administration notified Emergency Services and the families of the affected students.

Of the seven affected students, five sought treatment, with two being taken by Amherst County EMS and three taken by their parents.

Amherst County Public Schools reports the school division is working with Amherst County Public Safety and the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office in an investigation to determine the cause of the illness, saying, “The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority.”

