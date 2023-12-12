Your Money with Carlson Financial
E3 video game convention permanently canceled after nearly 30 years

Gaming fans play "Bleeding Edge" at the Xbox E3 2019 Showcase in the Microsoft Theater at L.A....
Gaming fans play "Bleeding Edge" at the Xbox E3 2019 Showcase in the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live, Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Los Angeles.(Casey Rodgers | Casey Rodgers/Invision for Xbox/AP Images)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the highest-profile video game conventions is being shut down permanently, its organizers said Tuesday.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, had been held annually in Los Angeles since 1995 and was a popular spot for game companies to tease their latest creations before they hit store shelves.

The event hosted by a trade group, the Entertainment Software Association, had already been on hiatus since the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation in June 2020. But E3 was facing trouble before the pandemic, with a host of companies either skipping the fair or staging their own events nearby.

It held a virtual-only event in 2021 and planned a comeback this year that was canceled after reports that industry giants Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo would not attend.

“After more than two decades of serving as a central showcase for the U.S. and global video game industry, ESA has decided to end E3,” the ESA said Tuesday in an emailed statement.

The group said its focus going forward will be to support member companies and the industry’s workforce.

