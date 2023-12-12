Carytown South neighbors working to bring safer traffic changes to the area

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -From rolling through stop signs and parking illegally to flat-out speeding, neighbors in Carytown South say they’re worried about the safety of pedestrians and drivers as they notice more and more dangerous driving.

A safety committee was created for the neighborhood, and members are now compiling a list of traffic improvements necessary to keep Carytown safe. City councilor Stephanie Lynch calls it community organizing at its finest, as the neighbors in her district were so frustrated with dangerous driving that they started compiling a list of changes they want to present to the city.

Committee chair Doug Allen says the dangers stem from the neighborhood’s design. He found Sheppherd and McCloy streets are two of the neighborhood’s most problematic areas.

“One block away is an interstate onramp,” Allen said. “So, people treat it like they’re already on the interstate and kind of roll right through the stop sign.”

He says that highway traffic flows into his neighborhood, ultimately impacting the people living there but also the shoppers and diners in the Carytown area.

Allen has heard of the chatter about a “walkable Carytown,” which would mean eliminating cars driving through altogether. He says he believes that could help some of the speed issues in the surrounding areas but understands some shops and restaurants may not like it if it impacts their business.

“It’s a basically a two-lane highway in the middle of the city, in the middle of the most pedestrianized place in the region,” Allen said. “So, I think at least removing some space from cars and giving it back to people, doing something to slow the traffic down here and provide some more space to the pedestrians, and the folks using the bus and things like that, I think will only improve the neighborhood.”

Kavya Graf runs two tattoo businesses in the Carytown area and says a big problem is people not paying attention to the roads, which can be the fault of both pedestrians and drivers.

She does not think eliminating cars from the area would help with the problems.

“I just worked the whole day. I want to leave, and this is the only street I can leave out of, so it’s a lot of a combination of people doing different things, and there’s no like designated parking area, which I think causes a huge issue,” Graf said.

Allen says he has frequently communicated with the City’s Department of Public Works to fix the traffic flow and make it harder to speed. He says that could mean better signage and more bump outs as simpler fixes.

Councilor Lynch is helping with those efforts, also trying to get speed tables and better traffic enforcement in the area, as they are doing to other parts of the city. Though right now, she says they can only do so much.

“We got to work with the mayor’s administration and Department of Public Works and work to get those not only in the budget but get those, of course, across the finish line and implemented in the neighborhood,” Lynch said.

It is a call for action for drivers to slow down and drive safely while Carytown South’s safety committee works on getting a prioritized list to the city from the long list of issues they have already discovered.

Allen says this is a method he thinks other neighborhoods could replicate to try to bring changes to their areas, too.

For now, it’s a call for action for drivers to slow down and drive safely as they work on getting a prioritized list to the city.

”What we really want to do is help them understand, as residents, what we think could help and where our issues are,” Allen said.

