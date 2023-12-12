Your Money with Carlson Financial
Beware of holiday scammers, says Virginia AG Miyares

Last year, the consumer protection division of Virginia’s Office of the Attorney General received 1,006 complaints during the holiday season.(WILX)
By Sarah Vogelsong
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The holidays are in full swing, with snowflakes falling, partygoers highballing, carolers caterwauling — and scammers cold-calling.

And emailing. And texting.

Last year, the consumer protection division of Virginia’s Office of the Attorney General received 1,006 complaints during the holiday season, generally defined as running from the two weeks before Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day, said spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita.

Not all of those complaints may have been holiday-related, said LaCivita. But because December’s high volume of shopping and end-of-year charitable donations encourage the unscrupulous to take advantage of people’s goodwill, Attorney General Jason Miyares is encouraging Virginians to take precautions.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

