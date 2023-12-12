16 students hospitalized after fire extinguisher discharges at Suffolk high school

SUFFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Over a dozen students are in the hospital after a fire extinguisher accidentally discharged at a school in Suffolk County.

Just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Suffolk Fire & Rescue received a call for a report of an accidental discharge of a fire extinguisher at Nansemond River High School.

Officials say it was determined that the fire extinguisher was accidentally discharged in the hallway.

“At the time of this release, 16 students were being transported to area hospitals and an additional 60 students were being evaluated in the auditorium,” Suffolk Fire & Rescue said in a statement.

Officials confirmed that there was no fire in the school.

The investigation into this incident continues.

