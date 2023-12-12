Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

16 students hospitalized after fire extinguisher discharges at Suffolk high school

60 students were evaluated in the auditorium
Suffolk Fire & Rescue received a call about a fire extinguisher accidentally discharging at...
Suffolk Fire & Rescue received a call about a fire extinguisher accidentally discharging at Nansemond River High School on Tuesday.(Suffolk Fire and Rescue)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUFFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Over a dozen students are in the hospital after a fire extinguisher accidentally discharged at a school in Suffolk County.

Just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Suffolk Fire & Rescue received a call for a report of an accidental discharge of a fire extinguisher at Nansemond River High School.

Officials say it was determined that the fire extinguisher was accidentally discharged in the hallway.

“At the time of this release, 16 students were being transported to area hospitals and an additional 60 students were being evaluated in the auditorium,” Suffolk Fire & Rescue said in a statement.

Officials confirmed that there was no fire in the school.

The investigation into this incident continues.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our last white Christmas in central Virginia was back in 2009, and it will probably be at...
A look at central Virginia’s 2023 white Christmas chances
Marvin Jermaine Moody faces two murder charges after two family members were found dead last...
Family member charged with murder after father, son found shot to death
Last Wednesday, crowds gathered at a shopping center near Deer Run after the bear was...
Bear stuck in tree near Hull Street shopping center euthanized
Police say the men were loading the container with metal when it turned over onto the three of...
1 dead, 2 injured after shipping container overturns in Richmond
Christopher Boisseau of Henrico was arrested after the shooting at VCU Medical Center on...
Ex-VCU Medical Center employee sentenced in murder of coworker

Latest News

On Dec. 10, deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on Hanover Courthouse Road.
18-year-old dies after car strikes tree in Hanover
Nicole Jones
Nicole Jones to replace Mike Jones on Richmond City Council
Chesterfield decided to move some schools to a year-round calendar to see academic growth.
Chesterfield leaders to discuss ending year-round school
The Henrico Board of Supervisors will host a meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Henrico leaders to discuss banning guns in county-owned facilities