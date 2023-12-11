‘We’re really glad everyone is okay’: Tree hits, damages Henrico home

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Following the rain, wind and snow seen across Central Virginia over the last 24 hours, a Henrico homeowner is figuring out the next steps for repairs after a tree fell on top of his home early Monday morning.

Tree falls on Henrico home

“You might be able to see the roots kind of just came all up and fell right, just knocked the corner of the house,” said Ryan Larkin, the homeowner.

Larkin gave 12 On Your Side a look at the aftermath of debris left behind after a tree crashed into the side of his home.

Tree falls on Henrico home (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“About 5:15, about 5:30, we heard a loud crashing sound and the whole house shuttered,” he said. “It sounded almost like multiple cars had run into our home.”

Larkin jumped out of bed to check it out and found the tree hit the side of their home, knocking out parts of the siding and causing extensive damage to the kitchen.

“Went out to the main room from our bedroom and discovered there was a huge hole in the side of our house,” said Larkin. “We saw all the snowflakes coming in through our kitchen. Basically, the whole kitchen window is demolished, some of the cabinetry is all demolished. Everything is a big mess on the floor.”

Tree falls on Henrico home (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Larkin told 12 On Your Side the situation left his family “shaken and stirred,” but he’s thankful no one got hurt.

“My son’s room is kind of right down here below here in this front corner, so we just all wanted to make sure everyone was okay, and we all congregated ‚kind of saw what was going on and went almost immediately outside to the camper, which luckily we have and tried to get set up so we can be warm,” he said. “We’re really glad everyone is okay. We know this is going to be a long process to get this all fixed, but we’re just going to have to work through it.”

Tree falls on Henrico home (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Larkin spent the day on the phone with his insurance company to figure out what’s next for repairs.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS also told 12 On Your Side that on Sunday, a tree fell on top of an apartment complex in Chester. Three people were displaced and are getting help from the Red Cross.

