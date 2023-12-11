Your Money with Carlson Financial
NFL commentator Tony Romo refers to Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce’s wife

Taylor Swift watches during the second half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City...
Taylor Swift watches during the second half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(Charlie Riedel | AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo doesn’t play football anymore, but he made a fumble during Sunday’s matchup of the Bills vs. Chiefs game.

Romo, now an NFL commentator after playing 14 years with the Dallas Cowboys, accidentally referred to Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce’s wife during the second quarter of the game.

If you missed it, the cameras showed Kelce on the field and then zoomed in on Swift, smiling in the family suite.

“As you see, Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience,” Romo said before quickly correcting his mistake. “Er, I’m sorry. Girlfriend!”

“Not yet,” fellow commentator Jim Nantz joked, laughing at Romo’s stumble.

Swift’s latest appearance at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri comes on the heels of being named Time’s Person of the Year.

The singer revealed she and Kelce were already a couple by the time the public saw her attend his game in September.

“I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” Swift told Time magazine.

The relationship “started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift said.

In July, Kelce, 34, had shared on the “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast he hosts with his brother that he had hoped to meet Swift at her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

They went public when she was spotted at his game on Sept. 24, cheering from a suite alongside Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce.

Now that their relationship is public, many Swift fans believe the clothes Kelce wore as he arrived at the stadium Sunday were a nod to the singer’s album, “Evermore,” which celebrates its third anniversary Monday, Sports Illustrated reported.

The Chiefs tight end was wearing a flannel jacket, and Swift wore a flannel coat on the cover of the album that was released on Dec. 11, 2020.

