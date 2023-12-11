New warrant seeks veterinary records connected to zoo investigation

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia attorney General’s Office and state police continue to look into allegations of animal abuse at the Natural Bridge Zoo.

Investigators searched the zoo in Rockbridge County last Wednesday and Thursday. More than 100 animals.. some living and some dead.. were taken from the zoo.

Monday. a new search warrant was filed, seeking veterinary records from the Blue Ridge Animal Clinic in Lexington. We’re still working to determine what exactly investigators are looking for in those records. We stopped by the clinic, but the staff we spoke with declined to comment.

We’ve also reached out to the zoo owner’s attorney, but have not heard back. However, he previously told us he plans to fight the legality of the searches in court. That’s expected to happen in the coming days..

