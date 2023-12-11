Your Money with Carlson Financial
Monday Forecast: Sunny, chilly, and breezy after pre-dawn rain and snow

A dry and seasonable week ahead
WSFA First Alert Weather
WSFA First Alert Weather
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:05 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain is changing over to snow, even causing accumulations on grassy areas and vehicles in the pre dawn hours. The rain/snow ends before sunrise.

Monday: Sunny, cool, and breezy AFTER pre dawn rain and snow. Snow is accumulating North and West of RVA on grassy surfaces and vehicles. Please use caution this morning and watch for slick spots. Low in the low 30s, High in the upper 40s

Tuesday: Sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid-40s

Friday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid-50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with rain possible late. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

