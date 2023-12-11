A look at central Virginia’s 2023 white Christmas chances

A white Christmas is not expected in central Virginia this year as temperatures will likely be too warm
White Christmas chances in 2023
By Nick Russo
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Anyone dreaming of a white Christmas in 2023 across central Virginia will most likely have to keep dreaming.

With less than two weeks until Christmas Day, forecasters can start to get a sense of the weather pattern leading up to the holiday. There’s a strong forecast model guidance consensus that temperatures will turn milder over the next couple of weeks as arctic air remains locked up near the North Pole. The days leading up to Christmas look warmer than average for much of the United States, including Virginia.

Temperatures will likely be too warm across much of the U.S. for any chance at a white...
Temperatures will likely be too warm across much of the U.S. for any chance at a white Christmas in 2023.(WWBT)

A white Christmas is defined as one inch of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. Christmas morning (it does not necessarily need to be snowing on Christmas day to qualify). Based on historical records, snow on Christmas is rare in central Virginia.

Richmond has only recorded a white Christmas about 7% of the time. The odds look even lower this year. Never say never when forecasting the weather more than a week away, but something significant would need to change with the weather pattern around Christmas in 2023 to have a chance at any snow.

Our last white Christmas in central Virginia was back in 2009, and it will probably be at...
Our last white Christmas in central Virginia was back in 2009, and it will probably be at least one more year until our next chance.(WWBT)

The last white Christmas recorded at RIC was in 2009 when two inches of snow remained on the ground Christmas morning from a six inch snowfall a week prior on Dec. 18 that year.

Many Virginians remember a significant snowstorm late on Christmas Day in 2010, but it did not technically meet the criteria for a white Christmas because no snow had fallen by 7 a.m. that morning.

The most snow recorded on the ground on Christmas morning in the past 60 years was in 1966...
The most snow recorded on the ground on Christmas morning in the past 60 years was in 1966 when four inches of snow was on the ground. Snowfall data is not available from 1999 through 2008. Our last official white Christmas was in 2009, but a large snowstorm hit Richmond late on Christmas in 2010.(WWBT)

A mild December fits with our winter weather outlook released earlier in the month, but snow lovers should not despair despite the absence of snow around Christmas. Our snow chances will likely climb in January and especially during the month of February, as we discussed in our 12 On Your Side winter weather outlook.

For updates on any winter weather that could be headed our way, download the First Alert Weather app. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

The 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather app features updated video forecasts throughout the day, an hour-by-hour forecast, severe weather alerts and much more.

You can also track updates in the forecast in the 24/7 First Alert Weather stream.

