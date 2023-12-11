Family member charged with murder after father, son found shot to death

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A relative of the father and son found shot to death in a Glen Allen home last week has been charged with two counts of murder.

Police say 40-year-old Marvin Jermaine Moody became a suspect after Malcolm Moody, 38, and Albert Moody Jr., 70, were found shot to death inside a home on Little Five Loop.

He was arrested and charged on Monday.

Marvin Moody also faces two charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with any further information regarding this incident is asked to contact Homicide Detective Breeden at 804-501-5000.

