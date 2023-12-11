Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Expert advice to prevent maxing out your credit cards

Typical FICO score is 718
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Around 35.9% of Americans have a Fair or Poor FICO score, FICO reported in October.

According to Rod Griffin, the senior director of consumer education and advocacy for Experian, having good credit unlocks lower interest rates, lower terms.

Griffin said Improving a credit score is financially empowering and there are tools available to help consumers.

“For example, you can use Experian Smart Money, digital credit checking account and debit card to build credit without taking on any debt,” Griffin explained. “So, it’s tied directly into our boost system. So, you can have your cell phone payment, your utility payments, your streaming services, your rent reported.”

Griffin said positive and on-time payments can help raise scores.

He urged users to remind themselves every time they swipe that they are going to have to pay the cost back, plus interest and fees.

Griffin said often during the holiday season some people who make purchases will find themselves still paying for those gifts in the fall next year.

“I always tell people credit’s a financial tool. Debt’s the financial problem. And if you use credit like businesses do, you’ll be in good shape,” he said. “They use credit because it can save them money while their money works for them. And that’s really what you would think about. Credit’s the tool, debt’s the problem.”

Griffin said those who apply for a credit card to get a store discount on a purchase should pay off that card immediately or lose the money you saved.

He shared a few tips for the holiday season:

  • Create a budget to pay down cards quickly
  • Budget for your holiday expenses and stick to it

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potential for 1″-2″ of rainfall from Sunday morning through Sunday night.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain mixes with snow late tonight
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Police were called to the 700 block of Biggin Pond Road for a welfare check just before 4 p.m....
‘A true tragedy’: Police say 2 confirmed dead in Midlothian home
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Rain changes to a mix with snow early Monday
A Richmond man is behind bars after being connected to a shooting back in August.
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Richmond Highway

Latest News

On Monday, Richmond Wildlife confirmed that the bear was euthanized.
Bear stuck in tree near Hull Street shopping center euthanized
Tree into Henrico Home
‘We’re really glad everyone is okay’: Tree hits, damages Henrico home
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Palestinians sit in their home destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of Al Zawayda, central...
Israeli defense chief resists pressure to halt Gaza offensive, says campaign will ‘take time’
Special Counsel Smith seeks ruling from Supreme Court on Trump immunity
Special Counsel Smith seeks ruling from Supreme Court on Trump immunity