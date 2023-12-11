Ex-VCU Medical Center employee to be sentenced in murder of coworker

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man found guilty of shooting and killing his coworker at VCU Medical Center will be sentenced Monday.

In May, 24-year-old Christopher Boisseau shot 25-year-old Ty-Quan White after the two got into a fight. White died shortly after the shooting.

Sources tell 12 On Your Side, they were both custodians at the hospital.

Boisseau was found guilty of second-degree murder and faces up to 42 years in prison.

Safety concerns expressed at VCU Medical Center after employee shoots coworker

Since the shooting, VCU Health has implemented weapons scanners that were previously used near the emergency room.

Those weapon scanners are now placed throughout the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.