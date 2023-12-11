Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Ex-VCU Medical Center employee to be sentenced in murder of coworker

In May, 24-year-old Christopher Boisseau shot 25-year-old Ty-Quan White after the two got into a fight.
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man found guilty of shooting and killing his coworker at VCU Medical Center will be sentenced Monday.

In May, 24-year-old Christopher Boisseau shot 25-year-old Ty-Quan White after the two got into a fight. White died shortly after the shooting.

Sources tell 12 On Your Side, they were both custodians at the hospital.

Boisseau was found guilty of second-degree murder and faces up to 42 years in prison.

Safety concerns expressed at VCU Medical Center after employee shoots coworker

Since the shooting, VCU Health has implemented weapons scanners that were previously used near the emergency room.

Those weapon scanners are now placed throughout the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potential for 1″-2″ of rainfall from Sunday morning through Sunday night.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain mixes with snow late tonight
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Police were called to the 700 block of Biggin Pond Road for a welfare check just before 4 p.m....
‘A true tragedy’: Police say 2 confirmed dead in Midlothian home
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Rain changes to a mix with snow early Monday
A Richmond man is behind bars after being connected to a shooting back in August.
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Richmond Highway

Latest News

The incident was caught on the woman’s doorbell camera, just weeks after police warned of an...
‘I feel violated’: Woman reacts after man rummages through delivery box
In May, 24-year-old Christopher Boisseau shot 25-year-old Ty-Quan White after the two got into...
Ex-VCU Medical Center employee to be sentenced in murder of coworker
Live to VOD recordings of WHSV newscast
Harrisonburg father reconnects with childhood friend to publish children’s book
Potential for 1″-2″ of rainfall from Sunday morning through Sunday night.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain mixes with snow late tonight