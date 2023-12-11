Chesterfield woman charged after pedestrian struck in the Fan

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield woman has been charged with reckless driving after a pedestrian was struck in the Fan Sunday night.

Richmond Police say shortly after 5 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of West Broad and Harrison Streets for the report of a collision.

“Officers arrived and found an injured adult female who had been struck by an SUV. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening. The female driver remained on the scene,” Richmond Police said.

Investigators learned that the pedestrian was crossing West Broad Street northbound in the crosswalk when the driver, identified as Xiomara Garcia-Ruiz, 30, made a right turn on red and struck the victim in the crosswalk.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.