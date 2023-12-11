Bear stuck in tree near Hull Street shopping center euthanized

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A bear that was stuck in a tree on Hull Street Road last week has been euthanized.

Last Wednesday, crowds gathered at a shopping center near Deer Run after the bear was discovered in the tree.

Chesterfield Police say after over an hour, the bear was tranquilized and sent off to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

On Monday, the Richmond Wildlife confirmed that the bear was tranquilized.

