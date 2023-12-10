Your Money with Carlson Financial
Sunday Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain and gusty winds

Isolated severe storms possible this afternoon, plus a brief period of snow possible overnight
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day today for 1″-3″ of rain, strong gusty winds, and a low end severe risk this afternoon.

Sunday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain, strong gusty winds, and an isolated strong storm possible from midday through early evening. Warm with scattered rain showers arriving during the morning. Steadier and heavier rain during the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds 30+ mph likely. Rain totals of 1-3 inches expected. Locally higher amounts possible. Highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 100%)

Monday: Lingering rain with potential for snow mixing in ends around sunrise. Up to 1″ of accumulation on grassy surfaces POSSIBLE NW (Louisia/Fluvannna) with a brief period of non-accumulating snow possible in RVA just before sunrise. Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and much colder. Lows in the upper 30s, highs around 50° (Early AM Rain/Snow Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s

Friday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid-50s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Be sure to download the 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

