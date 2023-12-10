Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

ChatGPT struggles to accurately answer medical questions, study says

Researchers found that ChatGPT was unable to accurately answer most medical questions.
Researchers found that ChatGPT was unable to accurately answer most medical questions.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Doctors and medical personnel will probably want to stay away from using artificial intelligence for medical advice.

Researchers at Long Island University posed 39 real-life medication-related queries to the free version of ChatGPT. The study found that ChatGPT provided accurate responses to only about 10 of the questions.

For the other 29 prompts, the answers were incomplete or inaccurate, or they didn’t even address the questions.

Interestingly, when researchers asked for scientific sourcing for answers, the platform fabricated references and citations in some cases.

A spokesperson for OpenAI, the organization that develops ChatGPT, said it advises users not to rely on responses as a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Police were called to the 700 block of Biggin Pond Road for a welfare check just before 4 p.m....
‘A true tragedy’: Police say 2 confirmed dead in Midlothian home
Potential for 1″-2″ of rainfall from Sunday morning through Sunday night.
First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Tornado Watch until 8pm from RVA points south and east
At around 8:30 p.m., deputies received a call about two people being found dead inside a home...
“This doesn’t happen in our neighborhood:” 2 found dead in New Kent home
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-501-5000 or report anonymously through the Crime...
Police investigate deadly shooting near Fairfield Elementary

Latest News

Potential for 1″-2″ of rainfall from Sunday morning through Sunday night.
First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Tornado Watch until 8pm from RVA points south and east
People frantically worked to clear rubble after two large explosions, reportedly caused by...
Heavy fighting across Gaza as Israel presses ahead with renewed US military and diplomatic support
A business destroyed by a tornado on West Main in Hendersonville, Tenn., is seen, Saturday,...
Tennessee residents clean up after severe weekend storms killed 6 people and damaged neighborhoods
A pizza restaurant employee jumped into action when a tornado touched down nearby.
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from tornado in Tennessee