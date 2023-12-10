Your Money with Carlson Financial
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Richmond Highway

A Richmond man is behind bars after being connected to a shooting back in August.
By 12 On Your Side Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man is behind bars after being connected to a shooting back in August.

With help from the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, Henrico Police and the community, Richmond Police have arrested 42-year-old Rico Albert for a deadly shooting that happened in the 4300 block of Richmond Highway.

He is being charged with conspiracy to commit murder after police say he shot 21-year-old Isaiah Johnson on August 28th. Johnson died at the hospital from his injuries.

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards issued a statement:

“When we work together for the goal of public safety, we all share the credit for the successes,” said RPD Chief Rick Edwards. “The public provided valuable tips, and our dedicated detectives coordinated with law enforcement partners to make this arrest. The department appreciates the spirit of cooperation that led to this important apprehension.”

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

