Weekend Forecast: Quiet today, heavy rain, gusty winds arrive Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day Sunday for up to 1″-2″ or more of rain, strong gusty winds, and isolated severe storms possible

Saturday: Unseasonably warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Minimal chance of any rain during the day. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday night: Thickening cloud cover with a few spotty showers possible later in the evening. Rain chances start to ramp up closer sunrise. Warm with lows in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: *First Alert Weather Day. Heavy rain, strong gusty winds, and an isolated strong storm possible by later Sunday afternoon into Sunday night* Warm with scattered rain showers arriving during the morning. Steadier and heavier rain late afternoon into the evening and overnight. Gusty winds 30+ mph likely. As the cold front arrives after dark, periods of heavy rain likely along with the potential for an isolated strong storm that could produce wind gusts in excess of 40 mph. Rain totals of 1-2 inches expected. Locally higher amounts possible. Highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 100%)

Monday: Lingering rain exits before dawn. Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and much colder. Lows in the upper 30s, highs around 50° (Early AM Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 50s.

