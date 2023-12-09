‘We know what’s missing’ Family mourns after the murder of their service dog

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Sandes are still mourning the loss of their service dog, months after the original incident.

On Sep. 15, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint about a dog being shot at a house in Waynesboro. The dog shot was a service animal belonging to Joseph and Edith Sande, new residents of the neighborhood. When the service dog was transported to Waynesboro Animal Hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival. That dog’s name was Bear.

On Dec. 5, Louis Davis appeared in Augusta County General District Court facing a reckless handing of a firearm and felony animal cruelty charges after being accused of killing Bear. After the hearing, Davis was set to stand in front of a Grand Jury on Jan. 22, 2024.

Joseph and Edith Sande moved from Phoenix, AZ. in hopes to give their two huskies, Bear and Hazel, a chance to experience winter weather. Bear was not only a furry member of the Sande family, but he also served as Joseph’s service dog.

“We brought bear here, a good reason for that was so he can witness snow for the first time in his life in an actual place that it would snow for Christmas. He didn’t even make it until then,” Joseph said.

Joseph served a tour in Afghanistan, ultimately developing Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and now needs both medication and a support service animal to manage his condition. He said his former dog Bear, was the best remedy for his condition but now he has to keep living his life without his companion.

“We know what’s missing in our house. We’re just doing the best we can,” Edith said.

According to the Sandes, Bear was shot and killed merely two weeks after the move from Phoenix. With the stress of switching communities and moving across the country, the Sandes had to take extra measures to protect Joseph from his PTSD.

“My wife actually had to leave her job to help me out at home because when I get my anxiety attacks, I am spamming her phone,” Joseph said.

Both Joseph and Edith raved about Bear’s impact on their lives. They said losing Bear was like losing a member of their family.

“He was a very sweet dog. He helped me a lot with my PTSD issues from serving over in Afghanistan,” Joseph said. “He was super fun to play with, he was the one who motivated me to stay in shape because every morning he woke me up so we could go for a run before work.”

Currently, the Sandes are left with no active service animal. Edith has shouldered the role of a supporter for Joseph’s condition as they wait for their new service puppy to be trained.

“I’m his safety plan so I kinda now have to step up and take on Bear’s role per se,” Edith said.

Both of them said if there was any way to bring “Buddy Bear” back, they would each take it in a heartbeat.

“Wish there was some sort of rewind button, where we could go back to Arizona,” Edith said.

Though the family is going through a heartbreaking tragedy, they both said there is a silver lining in all of this. The two have gotten two new huskies, Nico and Miska. Nico is now the best friend and playmate of Hazel, one of the huskies brought from Arizona. Miska is a three-month-old Husky puppy, training to be Joseph’s next service dog.

The switch from one service dog to another is a long one, but the Sandes said Miska is making the process easy on them.

“Miska’s been fantastic, she’s definitely picked up the training very well for obedience training. She’s learning very fast for the obedience skills,” Joseph said.

According to Joseph, Miska has much more time before she can serve independently as Joseph’s service dog. Edith said Miska is “high-strong” and playful with the other huskies, even though they both are more than twice her size. The training for Miska involved lots of treats, which Joseph keeps close to him wherever they go.

“Every time I pull out the treat bag and I tell her “training time” she comes right up to me, sits down and starts obeying everything I tell her,” Joseph said.

The Sandes said although Nico and Miska fit very nicely into their family, the hole in their hearts left behind by Bear’s passing will never be healed. Joseph said Miska’s name was symbolic to his family. According to him, Miska is Alaskan for “little bear” and they named her that because Bear would have loved his new little sister.

The Sande's new service puppy Miska performing her "sit pretty" trick her owners taught her. (WHSV)

