Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

From holiday runs to tacky lights: Christmas events happening this weekend

Holiday events are in full swing, and some are happening this weekend.
By Amya Mitchell
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year here in Richmond.

Holiday events are in full swing, and some are happening this weekend.

The Richmond Boat Parade of Lights will sail off from near Rockett’s Landing and Ancarrow’s Landing this weekend.

Boats bedazzled in holiday decor will sail down the river on Saturday, Dec. 9., from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The parade wraps up at Osborne Landing.

On Saturday, the CarMax Tacky Light Run celebrates ‘ten years of tacky.’

Starting at 6 p.m., you can spend the night discovering dozens of homes with over-the-top tacky lights in Chesterfield’s Walton Park neighborhood.

It is a 6K but in the words of Sports Backers, who cares about the distance when Santa and his elves are cheering you on?

There’s still time to sign up.

If you still want to see some dazzling displays but without all of the exercise, 12 On Your Side is once again hosting Holiday Homes.

We’ll be taking you live to visit some of the best-decorated houses in Central Virginia.

You can also visit this link for a list of some of the most decked-out homes in your neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Henrico County daycare is under investigation after two toddlers wandered away Monday...
Henrico daycare center under investigation after toddlers found wandering neighborhood
At around 8:30 p.m., deputies received a call about two people being found dead inside a home...
“This doesn’t happen in our neighborhood:” 2 found dead in New Kent home
Calique Harris faces charges of attempted murder and use of a firearm during the commission of...
4 arrested after officer-involved shooting Richmond
Potential for 1″-2″ of rainfall from Sunday morning through Sunday night.
First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Heavy rain and strong gusty winds likely
The ranch-style home was completely destroyed, and the explosion sent debris flying far into...
One person dead after house catches fire, explodes in King William

Latest News

Holiday events are in full swing, and some are happening this weekend.
From holiday runs to tacky lights: Christmas events happening this weekend
Meet: @urfavgrannie.
Rapping grandma from Henrico becomes internet sensation
The four-day event returns starting Dec. 7.
Improv Festivus returns to Comedy Sportz
The Queen of Clean shares tips on how to clean your kids' favorite stuffed animals.
Queen of Clean: How to clean stuffed animals