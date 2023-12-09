From holiday runs to tacky lights: Christmas events happening this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year here in Richmond.

Holiday events are in full swing, and some are happening this weekend.

The Richmond Boat Parade of Lights will sail off from near Rockett’s Landing and Ancarrow’s Landing this weekend.

Boats bedazzled in holiday decor will sail down the river on Saturday, Dec. 9., from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The parade wraps up at Osborne Landing.

On Saturday, the CarMax Tacky Light Run celebrates ‘ten years of tacky.’

Starting at 6 p.m., you can spend the night discovering dozens of homes with over-the-top tacky lights in Chesterfield’s Walton Park neighborhood.

It is a 6K but in the words of Sports Backers, who cares about the distance when Santa and his elves are cheering you on?

There’s still time to sign up.

If you still want to see some dazzling displays but without all of the exercise, 12 On Your Side is once again hosting Holiday Homes.

We’ll be taking you live to visit some of the best-decorated houses in Central Virginia.

You can also visit this link for a list of some of the most decked-out homes in your neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.