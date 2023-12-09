Police investigate deadly shooting near Fairfield Elementary

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead near Fairfield Elementary.

Police say the shooting happened just after midnight on Saturday, in the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue.

When officers arrived, they were directed to an adult male who was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no word of any suspects at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-501-5000 or report anonymously through the Crime Stoppers P3 Tips app.

