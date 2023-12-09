Your Money with Carlson Financial
Henrico and New Kent Police take kids on shopping spree before Christmas

The 26th annual event was held at the Walmart on Nine Mile Road in Henrico.
The 26th annual event was held at the Walmart on Nine Mile Road in Henrico.(12 On Your Side)
By Megan Wise
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 139 kids from Henrico and New Kent counties got their holiday presents a little bit early Saturday morning.

Henrico Police, the New Kent Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia Department of Corrections and the University of Richmond Police teamed up with the Sandston Moose Lodge to have breakfast with the children and their families, then take a shopping spree at Walmart.

Each child paired up with a cop to shop, spending $250 on toys and necessities for themselves and their families.

Henrico Police has been running the holiday shopping spree effort for kids whose families need some extra help around the holiday since 1997. Ray Clemons, President Henrico Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 4 said, “We do it because we want to give back to our community. We are part of our community. We live in our community, and we love our communities. We want to make sure that every kid in our community who we can help, we can, and make sure that they have the best Christmas possible.”

This year’s efforts were able to raise more than 30-thousand dollars.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

