FDA approves breakthrough gene therapies to treat patients with sickle cell disease

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Food and Drug Administration approved two new gene-based treatments for patients with sickle cell disease on Friday.

It’s a massive breakthrough for people suffering from the blood disorder, but the costs may prove to be restrictive for some.

The treatments, called Casgevy and Lyfgenia, are potential cures for sickle cell disease.

One benefit is that neither requires a donor, unlike bone marrow transplants, which have been common practice for treating sickle cell patients.

Casgevy, made by Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics, is the first therapy to use a pioneering gene-editing technique called CRISPR. It allows scientists to make precise cuts in DNA and replace them to remove the gene that causes the disease.

It runs $2.2 million per one-time treatment, according to a regulatory filing by Vertex.

Lyfgenia, made by bluebird bio, uses an older gene therapy approach and will cost $3.1 million, the company said in a news release.

Sickle cell disease affects roughly 100,000 people in the U.S., predominantly African Americans.

Richmond-native and current New York University film student Nile Price struggled with the disease as a child.

“You’re just in excruciating pain that you can’t describe to anyone,” Price said.

He said it made him feel isolated and alone.

“I couldn’t always go outside at school. I wasn’t allowed to participate in physical education, so you know, you’re sitting on the sidelines,” Price said. “All the things that kids did growing up, these are things I just couldn’t do.”

He said even something as simple as building a snowman was off-limits as a child.

“Because it’s too cold outside,” Price said. “If you did it, by the time you finished, you’d be in a crisis, and next thing you know, you’re spending Christmas in the hospital.”

Sickle cell is when blood cells are shaped like crescents.

They restrict the flow in blood vessels and limit oxygen delivery to the body’s tissues, leading to severe pain and organ damage.

Until now, the only solution was a bone marrow transplant requiring a specific donor match.

Even then, there were risks of rejection, which Price experienced when he had his done at 12 years old.

“My donor was white, which is a miracle,” Price said. “There’s only a small 3% chance that actually happens. And I was dealing with GVHD, which is called Graft Versus Host Disease. So basically, her cells know they’re not working for her body anymore, so they’re attacking my body out of retaliation.”

There’s also a high risk of infection after.

Thankfully, Price has been healed since his transplant, but it was a long, painful road to get there.

Price said he died briefly after developing a staph infection a full year after his transplant.

“There was a lot of peace that I just had never felt,” Price recalled. “And then when I woke up later, and I was in ICU.”

The newly-approved gene therapies still come with risks and require heavy doses of chemotherapy beforehand, similar to what Price had to go through before his bone marrow transplant.

The 27-year-old says he is happy sickle cell is getting more attention now.

“With this new FDA gene editing treatment, it puts it on a larger stage that says, ‘Hey, we’re here. Yes, we’re real.’ And we’re really advocating in learning how to treat this thing,” Price said.

