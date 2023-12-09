Chesterfield Police: 2 confirmed dead at Midlothian home

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Chesterfield police have confirmed two people have died in a Midlothian home Friday evening.

Police were called to the 700 block of Biggin Pond Road for a welfare check just before 4 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Leuitenent Henderson was on the scene and did not wish to speak with 12 On Your Side but called the situation “a true tragedy.”

Police do not believe any suspicious or criminal activity was going on in this incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are provided.

