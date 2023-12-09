Your Money with Carlson Financial
Chesterfield Police: 1 confirmed dead at Midlothian home

Police were called to the 700 block of Biggin Pond Road for a welfare check just before 4 p.m....
Police were called to the 700 block of Biggin Pond Road for a welfare check just before 4 p.m. on Dec. 8.(WWBT)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Chesterfield police have confirmed a person has died in a Midlothian home Friday evening.

Police were called to the 700 block of Biggin Pond Road for a welfare check just before 4 p.m. on Dec. 8.

At this time, officers cannot provide more information as it is very early on in the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are provided.

