Chesterfield Police: 1 confirmed dead at Midlothian home
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Chesterfield police have confirmed a person has died in a Midlothian home Friday evening.
Police were called to the 700 block of Biggin Pond Road for a welfare check just before 4 p.m. on Dec. 8.
At this time, officers cannot provide more information as it is very early on in the investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are provided.
