Ashland police searching for missing man

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance locating 40-year-old Lawrence Godwin, who has been reported missing.

According to police, Godwin was reported missing at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 185 lbs., with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding Godwin’s location should call the Ashland Police Department at (804) 365-6140. (Ashland Police Department)

He was last seen at the Travel Centers of America truck stop at 100 North Carter Road in Ashland at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, wearing a gray Food Lion sweatshirt, black vest, black pants, black boots, silver chained wallet, and a black bandana.

Police say no foul play is suspected; however, Godwin’s family and Ashland Police are concerned for his well-being.

