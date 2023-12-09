Ashland police searching for missing man
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance locating 40-year-old Lawrence Godwin, who has been reported missing.
According to police, Godwin was reported missing at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 185 lbs., with blue eyes and brown hair.
He was last seen at the Travel Centers of America truck stop at 100 North Carter Road in Ashland at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, wearing a gray Food Lion sweatshirt, black vest, black pants, black boots, silver chained wallet, and a black bandana.
Police say no foul play is suspected; however, Godwin’s family and Ashland Police are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information regarding Godwin’s location should call the Ashland Police Department at (804) 365-6140
