Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old from Virginia Beach

Zuri and Deandre Dorsey
Zuri and Deandre Dorsey(AWARE Foundation)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl who is believed to be in extreme danger after being abducted from her home in Virginia Beach on Saturday.

According to police, Zuri Dorsey is described as a Black toddler with brown hair and brown eyes, 2′0″ and 34 pounds. She is last reported to be wearing only her underpants.

Police say she is believed to have been abducted by Deandre Dorsey, 27, who is described as a Black man with brown hair and brown eyes, 5′11″ and 160 pounds. He was last reported to be wearing a black hoodie with black jogger pants.

Dorsey may be driving a red 2016 Honda Accord with North Carolina plates RAZ-9972, according to police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at (757) 385-4401 or call 911.

