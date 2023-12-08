Your Money with Carlson Financial
Where to catch holiday shows around Richmond

Dancers, musicians, and actors across Central Virginia are ‘Stepping into Christmas’ over the next few weeks.
By Amya Mitchell
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dancers, musicians, and actors across Central Virginia are ‘Stepping into Christmas’ over the next few weeks.

Richmond Ballet is once again reviving its beloved holiday tradition, ‘The Nutcracker.’

The company says there will be 17 performances at the Carpenter Theatre this season.

Tickets start at $25.

You can get them on E-Tix or call the Richmond Ballet office.

The Grinch will once again try to steal Christmas; this time, it’s at the Altria Theater.

From Tuesday, Dec.12, through Sunday, Dec. 17, you can watch the man with a heart “two sizes too small” try to ruin Christmas in Whoville, featuring some classic songs.

Tickets for the musical are on sale right now. They start around $38.

If you’re not interested in live shows and want to watch holiday classics, the Byrd Theatre shows some Christmas favorites.

From ‘White Christmas’ to ‘Home Alone,’ you can catch the movies throughout the rest of December.

You can visit the theatre’s website for a full list and show times.

