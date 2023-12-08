Two men arrested after horse is ‘very seriously injured’ in shooting

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Two men are facing multiple charges, including animal cruelty, after a horse was shot in Hanover in October.

On Oct. 18, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a reported shooting of a horse on Cauthorne Road.

“At the same time, we also had some recent shootings in the area involving some mailboxes and the owner of the property, where the horse was being kept heard the night before two gunshots and then about 30 minutes later heard another one,” said Sgt. Steve Wills with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

The horse, a 19-year-old American Paint horse named Jake, was “very seriously injured” when he was shot.

“He suffered a lot of trauma to his face region,” Sgt. Wills told 12 On Your Side. “He was shot just below his eye.”

The horse was taken to the Blue Ridge Equine Clinic in Charlottesville and will survive after going through multiple surgeries to reconstruct his sinus cavity and dental structure.

“We were able to recover two rifle cartridges from that scene,” said Sgt. Wills.

Through evidence found at the scene and technology, Hanover deputies identified the two men they believe are responsible for the shooting as Jacob Brady, 20, of Richmond, and Robert Kelley Jr., 18, of Chesterfield.

With help from Richmond Police Department and the Chesterfield Police Department, Brady and Kelley Jr. were arrested without incident on Tuesday.

Both men each face six felonies and two misdemeanors, including charges of animal cruelty. Brady and Kelley are also connected to a string of mailbox shootings, according to deputies.

“Our first report of a mailbox being shot was on Oct. 14 and then the night the horse was shot, we had another one that was reported as well,” said Sgt. Steve Wills.

Sgt. Wills said both suspects could also face additional charges in the future.

“After we made the arrest, those individuals were brought back here to the sheriff’s office for interviews, where they gave full confessions,” said Sgt. Wills. “They also shared information about crimes they committed in other jurisdictions and we’re working with those jurisdictions now to try and identify and place them there at the time.”

Brady and Kelley Jr., are being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

