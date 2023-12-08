Your Money with Carlson Financial
“This doesn’t happen in our neighborhood:” 2 found dead in New Kent home

The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a New Kent home Thursday night.
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a New Kent home Thursday night.

At around 8:30 p.m., deputies received a call about two people found dead inside a home on English Boxwood Lane in Quinton.

“Our neighbor’s house was taped with yellow tape all around it,” said a neighbor. “And if you looked down the road, you could see, I would say, probably like 10-12 police cars altogether.”

Deputies arrived on the scene and entered the residence. There, they found two inside the home, according to the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

The news came as a shock to neighbors as they say this is a relatively quiet neighborhood.

As far as the people inside the home, the neighbors said they were pleasant and loved to walk around the neighborhood.

“They’re probably in their mid 50′s, I would say. With a teen child that lives with them.” the neighbor said.

Deputies have not confirmed the identities of the two that died, nor have they confirmed if a crime even occurred.

However, they say there is no further threat to the community, and this investigation is ongoing.

