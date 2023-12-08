Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Teen becomes youngest person to pass California bar exam

Peter Park, 17, has made legal history by becoming the youngest person to pass the California...
Peter Park, 17, has made legal history by becoming the youngest person to pass the California bar exam.(Tulare County District Attorney's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (Gray News) - A California teenager became the youngest person in the state’s history to pass the bar exam.

According to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office, Peter Park broke the California record by passing the bar exam earlier this year at the age of 17.

State officials said the previous record holder was 18 years old.

Park received his test results on Nov. 9 after taking the exam in July.

“It was not easy, but it was worth it. It required discipline and strategy to pass the bar, and I made it in the end,” Park said.

He turned 18 in late November and was sworn in on Wednesday as one of California’s youngest practicing attorneys.

“I aspire to become a prosecutor because I am driven by a moral obligation to uphold liberty, equality, and justice in society. I admire how prosecutors keep our community safe and bring closure to victims,” he said.

At 13 years old, Park began high school at Oxford Academy in Southern California. He also enrolled in a four-year juris doctor program at Northwestern California University School of Law.

After graduating high school in 2021 by taking the California High School Proficiency Exam, Park focused on law school and graduated earlier this year.

Park then became a law clerk with the Tulare County District Attorney in August.

“I am extremely blessed to have discovered this path, and I hope that more people will realize that alternative paths exist to becoming an attorney,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our last big snowstorm happened five years ago during our last El Nino winter.
Central Virginia’s winter weather outlook: Snowiest winter in a half decade predicted
A Henrico County daycare is under investigation after two toddlers wandered away Monday...
Henrico daycare center under investigation after toddlers found wandering neighborhood
Natural Bridge Zoo.
VSP executes search warrant at Natural Bridge Zoo
If a raindrop passes through a thin layer of subfreezing air just above the surface, it can...
Snow, sleet and freezing rain: What’s the difference?
Police Lights Generic
Man dies in shooting on Floyd Avenue

Latest News

Holiday Homes, sponsored by CoStar Group, continues this evening in Mechanicsville!
Holiday Homes: 7396 Kelshire Trace in Mechanicsville
Two people lived there. One was found dead inside the home. The other was not home at the time.
1 dies after house explodes, catches fire in King William
Police in Henrico are looking for those responsible for vandalizing a food donation box.
Police search for food donation box vandals
Dancers, musicians, and actors across Central Virginia are ‘Stepping into Christmas’ over the...
Where to catch holiday shows around Richmond
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges, adding to gun charges in special counsel probe