Section of Three Chopt Road closed after car crashes into utility pole

Henrico Police says Three Chopt Road, between Skipwith Road and Horsepen Road will be closed...
Henrico Police says Three Chopt Road, between Skipwith Road and Horsepen Road will be closed for an extended period of time.(Henrico County Police Department)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A portion of Three Chopt Road is closed after a crash involving a utility pole Friday morning.

Police say at around 10:30 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of Three Chopt Road and Foster Road for a crash.

“Police are currently directing traffic in the area and would like to inform the motoring public that Three Chopt Road between Skipwith Rd and Landis Dr will be shut down for the next 6-8 hours while crews work to safely replace utility equipment in the area,” Henrico Police said.

Police say over 1,000 homes are without power and Dominion Energy has been notified.

