Report shows officer shootings continue to grow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new report is detailing the number of police officers shot across the Commonwealth.

The numbers show a concerning trend affecting recruitment and retention rates as departments struggle to continue to fill openings.

The National Fraternal Order of Police released its December report on police shootings, which shows more than 300 police officers have been shot in the United States so far this year.

“Easy access to guns and a willingness to pull the trigger, this is a problem,” security expert and president of M7 Solutions Cliff Lent said.

Lent knows what it’s like to encounter danger, serving 24 years in law enforcement and now working in security. He said the amount of officers being shot is concerning.

“The danger in the threat is increasing,” Lent said. “More officers are being shot, and undoubtedly, that would affect somebody’s desire to join a police department.”

The FOP statistics show at least 350 officers have been shot across the nation in 2023.

Of that, 42 officers were killed in the line of duty.

The most recent shooting in the Commonwealth left Roanoke Officer Lauren Camper critically injured.

“The trauma is there for the officer, for the family, for fellow officers, there’s often a long road to recover,” Dana Schrad the executive director of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police.

Just this year, four officers have been shot in central Virginia.

Most recently, a Henrico officer was shot responding to a robbery call in late November.

That same month, VSU police officer Bruce Foster was shot near campus and left paralyzed, and a special agent was grazed by a bullet in Petersburg. Lastly, in October, a federal agent was shot by a woman after a barricade situation in Dinwiddie.

“I think we forget that once an officer survives a shooting that, things are not necessarily okay; there’s a lot of additional physical injuries, mental health injuries and just the financial burden that goes along with dealing with all of this,” Schrad said.

Schrad and Lent said these incidents can affect overall recruitment and retention and hope to see more done to protect law enforcement.

“Then there’s the emotional factor too about the ability to show up again and continue to do your job effectively,” Lent said. “And continue to be a family member effectively because of the stress you’re put under. It’s real.”

Earlier this year, a bipartisan federal legislation was introduced to the House called the Protect and Serve Act of 2023.

It’s aimed at enhancing the safety of law enforcement officers across the United States.

The bill has yet to land on the President’s desk.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.