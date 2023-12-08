Rapping grandma from Henrico becomes internet sensation

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The internet’s newest obsession is in our backyard.

Meet: @urfavegrannie.

The nearly 60-year-old Uber driver is blowing up on Tik-Tok with her own music.

And she’s showing everyone it’s never too late to pursue your dreams.

Grannie has taken over social media for the past few months, gaining a following of more than 400,000 on Tik-Tok and more than 200,000 on Instagram, also interacting with some big artists like French Montana and Snoop Dogg.

”I was doing a lot of lip-synching videos on Tik-Tok,” she said. “Hip hop lip-synching, and my fans on Tik-Tok just kept telling me, Granny, do your own music. You should write your own music.”

The Henrico woman started her rap journey in 2021 but has been making content on social media for years. The thing that drove her to start was her love of music.

”Music is a way to express yourself,” she said. “There’s just so many different ways you can take it. You can tell your own personal story in ways people can relate through music.”

If you pull up her page, you’ll see her music, lip-synching videos, and people reacting to her music while she drives them.

Be warned: some of her lyrics aren’t for young ears.

“This has all gone in a direction I didn’t expect,” ur-fave-grannie said.

The thing that drives her the most and pushes her to keep going is the effect she has on her followers.

Grannie will be 59 in the next few weeks and plans to keep inspiring people through her music and content.

“Everything is possible. You can do anything, man. You’re never too old. You’re never too young. Whatever you want to do, do it. You got one life. Live it,” said the grannie.

Other than her massive social media presence, grannie has auditioned for NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and booked an upcoming show in Virginia Beach.

For more information on the show and her journey, follow her on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.